The new design for Falling Creek Middle School , as chosen by voters in Chesterfield. (Photo: Chesterfield County Public Schools)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors and School Board will be hosting a series of community meetings in September to share information and answer questions about the upcoming bond referendum.

The referendum, which will be on the ballot for Chesterfield residents in November, will determine if the county gets authorization to issue $540 million in General Obligation bonds for schools, libraries, parks and public safety.

Around $375 million of the bonds would go to Chesterfield County Public Schools for seven projects including replacing three elementary schools and one middle school, building a new high school and expanding Thomas Dale High School. $81.1 million would go to public safety, $45.7 million would go to libraries and $38.2 million would be for parks and recreation.

The county will host eight events in total, two of which will be held online over Facebook Live. All meetings will begin at 6 p.m., the dates and locations are as follows:

Tuesday, Sept. 6- CTC Hull Auditorium, 13900 Hull Street Road

Thursday, Sept. 8- Thomas Dale High School, 3626 W. Hundred Road

Monday, Sept. 12- Manchester High School, 12601 Bailey Bridge Road

Wednesday, Sept. 14- Midlothian Middle School, 13501 Midlothian Turnpike

Thursday, Sept. 15- Facebook Live

Monday, Sept. 19- Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Blvd

Tuesday, Sept. 20- Ettrick-Matoaca Library, 4501 River Road

Monday, Oct. 17- Facebook Live

More information about the bonds can be found on Chesterfield County’s website.