CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors has given authorization to award a contract for the construction of a Park and Ride lot in the northeastern part of the county.

The Park and Ride will be built next to the former site of the Thomas Fulghum Center on Cogbill Road, near the intersection of Hopkins Road and Chippenham Parkway. The Thomas Fulghum Center, part of the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center, is now on the 13900 block of Hull Street Road.

In addition to the Park and Ride, the project will include a sidewalk that extends to Hopkins Road and a pedestrian crossing over it to the shopping center on the other side.

The contract will be for $1,963,055 and will go to Dickerson Construction, LLC. An additional $294,500 will be coming from the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Construction is expected to begin this fall and last until summer 2023.