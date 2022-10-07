CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As the weather begins to get colder outside, Central Virginians may be looking for activities to do inside during the fall and winter months. So, why not go bowling?

The Chesterfield Police Activities League (PAL) is inviting residents to join their Fall-Winter Bowling League at Uptown Alley RVA, located at 6101 Brad McNeer Parkway.

The bowling league will start on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 9 a.m., and run through March 25, 2023.

Those who wish to participate are asked to pay a weekly fee of $12, which will include games and shoes. More information can be found on the Chesterfield PAL’s Facebook page.