CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Athletic League and Chesterfield County Public Library hosted their first ever “Star Wars Day” today at the North Courthouse Road Library.

The event featured arts and crafts, a costume contest, a scavenger hunt, a raffle featuring Star Wars memorabilia, 3D-printed figure giveaways, food trucks and popsicles shaped like lightsabers. Chesterfield Police as well as Chesterfield Fire and EMS joined the event for a parade through the parking lot of the library.

Chesterfield Police Athletic League, an extension of the Chesterfield County Police Department, is an organization that engages with youth in the community through athletic and recreational events.

Police departments all over the country have Police Athletic Leagues, including in Richmond and Henrico County.