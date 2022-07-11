CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department will be hosting this year’s National Night Out at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds.

The event is set to take place August 2 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 10300 Courthouse Road.

National Night Out is an effort to raise crime and drug prevention awareness while strengthening the relationship between police and the community.

“The police and the community are a partnership and anything we can do to strengthen that partnership is very important,” Chesterfield police officer Craig Eckrich said. “We can’t fight crime by ourselves, we need our citizens.”

If you are interested in attending National Night Out you can register here. The deadline to apply is July 19.