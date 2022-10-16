CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County residents got the chance to get up close and personal with alpacas and llamas — and got the chance to learn more about the animals.

The Greater Appalachian Llama and Alpaca Association (GALA) is holding their annual educational conference in Chesterfield County this weekend and gave local residents the chance to get acquainted with some of the animals brought to town for the event.

Attendees were able to walk with the animals, as well as pet them and learn about their behaviors. The event took place from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15.

According to their website, the Greater Appalachian Llama and Alpaca Association educates the public and their members in regards to breeding, raising and caring for alpacas, llamas and other camelids and to “promote and advance the interests of the industry as a whole.”