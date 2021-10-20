Chesterfield Schools celebrating Hispanic Heritage with a performance by Teocalli Coatlicue dancers

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Families are invited to celebrate Hispanic heritage with fun at the Career and Technical Center on Hull Street next month.

There will be activities, Popotillo art and a free performance by the Teocalli Coatlicue dancers, presented in partnership with La Milpa Restaurant from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1.

Latino food trucks will also be at the event if you want to grab a tasty bite.

Masks are required for admission.

The CTC Center is located at 13900 Hull Street Road.