CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The 40th annual Chesterfield Senior Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be streamed live over Zoom.

The Chesterfield Senior Hall of Fame recognizes residents over the age of 60 who have taken time to support the community. This year, 17 seniors who have spent a total of over 89,000 hours volunteering since reaching the age of 60 will be inducted.

The ceremony is Thursday, May 12 at 2 p.m., and filling out an RSVP form is necessary to access the livestream. Once it’s filled out, the Zoom link will be sent to the email address on the form.

More information about the ceremony can be found here.