CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a free summer camp for county middle school students in August.

The “Virginia Rules Camp” includes swimming, nature hikes, kickball tournaments, a driving range and more.

The camp runs from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., from Aug. 5 to 9 at Pocahontas State Park.

All Chesterfield students who are currently in sixth through eighth grade can enroll.

A link to apply can be found here.