CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — This week, Chesterfield residents will have an opportunity to share their thoughts on the county’s budget for next year.

Chesterfield is hosting a series of community meetings discussing the budget for the 2024 fiscal year, each one covering a specific district.

The meetings will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the month of March. The first meeting, for the Midlothian District, will take place on Thursday, March 9 at Midlothian Middle School.

The schedule for the meetings can be found here. Several in-person meetings will take place throughout the next few weeks, as well as a virtual Facebook Live event on Thursday, March 16.

Those who want to give suggestions or give feedback can do so by emailing blueprint@chesterfield.gov or by filling out the budget feedback form.