CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and Chesterfield County and the Chesterfield Suicide Awareness and Prevention Coalition are leading efforts to raise awareness about recognizing and responding to the signs of suicide in youth.

According to a release on Tuesday, the Chesterfield Suicide Awareness and Prevention Coalition will be hosting a free virtual workshop over Zoom called ‘Raise Your Voice About Suicide Prevention’ on Sept. 27, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The workshop will clear up common myths about suicide, educate participants about how to recognize and respond to the signs of suicide and highlight local resources. Those who wish to participate in the workshop must register through the Chesterfield government website.

According to the release, Chesterfield County’s suicide awareness and prevention campaign aims to rally community members to take an active role in helping those who are struggling with thoughts of suicide by pointing them to local resources.

“The goal is to increase community members’ ability to recognize and respond to signs of mental health concerns, including suicide and foster connections to emergency and ongoing resources,” said Melissa Ackley, Prevention Services manager for Chesterfield Mental Health Support Services and a member of the Coalition, in the press release.

In Virginia, suicide is the 11th leading cause of death and the second leading cause of death among individuals ten to 24 years of age, the release read.

More information about the warning signs and ways to prevent suicide is available through the Chesterfield County website.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing thoughts of suicide, contact the Chesterfield Crisis Intervention line at 804-748-6356, or call or text the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8.