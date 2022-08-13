RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Children’s Museum of Richmond will be distributing new and gently used books and resources to preschool and elementary teachers next Monday.

The resources will be available at the Downtown Museum, located at 2626 W. Broad Street in Richmond, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15.

Books and materials will include science readers, class sets, non fiction, picture books and chapter books. Teachers are encouraged to stop by and take what they need while limited supplies are available.

The Children’s Museum confirmed on Facebook that the materials will also be available to homeschooling families.

Anyone with questions can email jandoh@cmorva.org for more information.