RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Children’s Museum of Richmond will be hosting a series of talks and activities to help parents and kids prepare for the first day of Kindergarten.

Events will take place the second Friday of each month online and the second Saturday of each month in the museum’s lobby from April through August.

The first will be held virtually through a stream on the museum’s facebook page. “Tips & Talks: Kindergarten Readiness Tips” will take place Friday, April 8 at 6 p.m.

Catherine Tompkins, M. Ed, who is the Family and Community Engagement Specialist for Chesterfield County Public Schools, and Brittany Evans, Kindergarten Teacher of the Year at Chalkley Elementary, will host the talk which will discuss how to best prepare your child for the Kindergarten.

The second event ‘Learning in the Lobby: Look, Listen, Learn” will take place at the Children’s Museum on Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Soon-to-be Kindergarteners and their parents can participate in fun activities designed by museum educators. Kids can also receive MEDARVA vision and hearing screenings. This event will also involve engagement with the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

These events are free, but do not include admission to the museum.

You can get free admission to the Children’s Museum of Richmond for one day for a rising Kindergartener and one caregiver by attending five of these readiness events and filling out the Kindergarten Readiness Passport.

This passport, more information on events and tips for preparing for Kindergarten can be found here.