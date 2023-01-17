RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Children’s Museum of Richmond (CMoR) will be bringing their newest exhibit to kids across central Virginia after it officially opens Monday.

BUILD IT, the museum’s newest interactive exhibit, will feature three traveling modules; a PVC build, “Tectonic Testers” and a “Three-Sided Vertical Build with a tangram wall, gravity run, and geoboard station.”

The modules, geared towards kids aged 10 and under, are designed for easy mobility so they can be moved across the region.

“We are thrilled to launch a CMoR exhibit that is designed to be as flexible as we are – CMoR embodies learning through play wherever we are because our physical location walls do not define us as an organization,” says Danielle Ripperton, the museum’s executive director. “The creativity of our team to create, design, and build this exhibit is truly outstanding and we can’t wait for our community to experience BUILD IT!”

The exhibit, which was made in partnership with the Children’s Hospital of Richmond and Dominion Energy, will officially open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 at the museum’s Richmond location at 2626 West Broad Street.

After that, the exhibit will be able to travel between the Richmond location and the Chesterfield location at 6629 Lake Harbour Drive, across the central Virginia region and to events like the Richmond Folk Festival and the 2nd Street Festival.