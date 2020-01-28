Chocoholics will love Family Lifeline’s CHOCO! event

1  of  3
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Calling all chocolate lovers! Family Lifeline’s CHOCO! is back for its 15th year. Boasting an impressive 15 chocolate fountains, chocolate in various sweet and savory forms, and beer and wine, this event is sure to please the masses. Several local bakeries, chocolatiers, and specialty shops will be providing goodies for the event happening February 6th.

CHOCO! is a fundraiser for Family Lifeline, a local organization that provides families with resources needed to create a better future for themselves and their community. They provide vital support and services for events from the birth of a baby to caring for older adults. Learn more about what Family Lifeline does in our community here. For the 10th year they are partnering with sponsor Impact Makers, a Richmond based management and IT company, to make this event happen. Last year’s event raised $60,000!

CHOCO! is happening Thursday, February 6th from 6-9pm at Main Street Station downtown. Don’t wait to snag your tickets! Get them at chocorva.com.

