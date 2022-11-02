Annual Model Railroad Show at the Science Museum of Virginia (Photo: Science Museum of Virginia ©Sean Dewitt Photography)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Model trains galore are chugging their way to the Science Museum of Virginia to take part in the 45th annual Model Railroad Show.

The show, presented by Dominion Energy, takes place the weekend after Thanksgiving. Eight model train displays will fill the museum’s Dewey Gottwald Center on Nov. 25, 26 and 27.

Trains will travel through model landscapes and miniature cities across the three-day event. Participation in a collaborative railroad scene is encouraged, and those who attend will have the opportunity to create a conductor hat of their very own in “The Forge.”

Annual Model Railroad Show at the Science Museum of Virginia (Photo: Science Museum of Virginia)

Two steam engine demonstrations will be offered each day.

Those interested in attending must buy tickets in accordance with the timeslot they are planning on attending, with general public entry times starting at 9:30 a.m. Onsite tickets will be sold based on availability.

Ticket pricing

Adult — $16, ages 13-59

Youth — $13.50, ages 6-12

Senior — $13.50, ages 59+

Preschool — $10, ages 3-5

Tickets for the event are available now on the science museum’s website. Discounts on tickets for EBT cardholders will be given by calling 804-864-1400.