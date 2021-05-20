City of Petersburg to hold Juneteenth celebration

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Petersburg is planning a Juneteenth celebration featuring music, fire works, food trucks, COVID-19 vaccines and more.

The event will be held on June 19 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Petersburg Sports Complex on Ballpark Road.

People in attendance will be required to get their temperature checked. They will also have the option to get a COVID-19 test and their COVID-19 vaccine.

There will be live music, a movie, fire works show and food for purchase.

The event is free and open to the public.

