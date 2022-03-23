RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond is teaming up with Capital One to provide a virtual one-day training session for new or prospective restaurant owners.

The “Special Restaurant Training Session” will be facilitated by Jason Alley, an established name in the Richmond restaurant scene. Alley has owned and operated several popular spots in the Richmond area, including Comfort, Pasture, Flora, Bingo and Canteen in Ashland. He is also the city’s Policy Advisor for Restaurants and Small Businesses.

The session will cover several topics that are critical for restaurant owners, including:

General business requirements

Importance of knowledge of the business you own, or plan to own

Ongoing/continuous improvement plans

Opening a food service business in the City of Richmond

Determining the appropriate venture

Business 101 for restaurants

Overview of general trends in the industry

The training is open to Richmond-area restauranteurs or anyone interested in getting into the restaurant business. Registration is required and the deadline to do so is Wednesday, April 6. The training will take place on Monday, April 11 from 9 a.m. to