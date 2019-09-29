City of Richmond hosts 15th annual Imagine Multicultural Festival

RICHMOND, Va., (WRIC) — The city of Richmond’s Office of Multicultural Affairs hosted the 15th annual Imagine Festival.

Nearly 60 community vendors and organizations were on hand throughout the afternoon offering food, music, and health screenings to folks.

The event also featured activities for kids and a soccer tournament.

The goal is to offer the Richmond community a chance to explore cultures from all over the world in one location.

“A fun event where they can dance and see the culture from other parts of the world,” said Karla Ramos from the Office of Multicultural Affairs.

The festival was held at the Broad Rock Sports Complex.