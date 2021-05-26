Clean the Bay Day returns to Richmond as week long self-led effort

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Clean the Bay Day is coming back to Virginia after having to be cancelled due to COVID-19 last year. This year’s event will feature multiple days of self-led efforts.

People can pickup litter anywhere they’d like on their own time. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation is also encouraging people to plant native plants or install a rain barrel to make positive contributions to the environment.

“The reimagined Clean the Bay Day makes it easier than ever for people to pitch in to restore their local rivers, streams, and the Chesapeake Bay,” said CBF Clean the Bay Day Coordinator Kristin Webb. “Have a few minutes free? Grab a trash bag and gloves and do a litter cleanup in your neighborhood. Want to get out of the house with the kids? Do a cleanup in a local public park.”

In Richmond, the organization is partnering with Richmond Parks and Recreation to help keep the area clean.

Bryce Wilk, the Superintendent of James River Park System encourages citizens to get involved with the cleanups.

“The James River flows right through the City of Richmond and in order for that to be taken care of, citizens have to take an active role in it and part of that active role is something as simple as trash and debris clean up around the park system.. around the river and even up into your neighborhoods,” Wilk said. “Every little bit helps.”

The organization asks people participating to log their results online after picking up trash in their area. Participants can also share videos and pictures on social media with #CleanTheBayDay in order to win prizes. The prizes have been sponsored by REI, North End Bag Company, and Virginia State Parks.

Groups of volunteers can form a virtual team and share their progress online together. Volunteers are encouraged to register on the Chesapeake Bay Foundation website.