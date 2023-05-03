CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — 8News Meteorologist Matt DiNardo and Puritan Cleaners visited Clover Hill High School in Chesterfield County this week to help kick off this year’s 100,000 Meals Campaign.

8News has partnered with Puritan Cleaners on the 100,000 Meals Campaign for the past 14 years. The annual campaign encourages donations to local hunger-relief organization Feed More, which stocks food pantries in the Richmond metro area and keeps our neighbors fed.

This week, Clover Hill High wrapped up a food drive that was organized and promoted by the school’s BETA Club. BETA Club member Ava Harmon shared that students who donated bags of food were able to earn volunteer hours for different clubs, and the class that brought the most bags would receive a pizza party for their hard work.

While she knew those rewards would entice students to donate, she was pleased by just how many peopled helped out. The drive ended with students from the BETA Club, the National Honors Society, the Environmental Club and others from throughout the school donating 500 pounds of food.

Credit: 8News Credit: 8News Clover Hill High School BETA Club members bring bag after bag of food donations out of the school to the van waiting outside. Credit: 8News.

“I’m really proud of all the students who brought stuff in and really thankful for that,” Harmon said.

BETA Club member Sydney McCray handled food donation sign ups among the students, and was also excited to see so many people wanting to be part of 100,000 Meals.

“The more students we have, the more impact we create and that’s very good to have everyone involved,” McCray said. “I really like seeing kids bring cans and want to get involved with this whole campaign.”

“It’s nice to give back to the community around us,” BETA Club member Gray Reed added. “It puts our school on the map, like we did something to help people around us.”

The junior class ultimately proved victorious with the most donations. In addition to winning the class party, they will also be able to leave school early alongside the senior students for a week.

Matt and Puritan stopped by on Tuesday to pick up the hundreds of donations to bring them to Feed More, as well as to meet the students and some of the school staff.

Scott Monroe, an English teacher at Clover Hill and the sponsor of the BETA club, said he is proud of his students’ hard work in this drive, and hopes the community is able to see how much Clover Hill cares about helping those around them.

Credit: 8News Credit: 8News Clover Hill students load up the van that will bring their school’s donations to Feed More. Credit: 8News

“All too often it’s easy to get jaded and think kids don’t care about anything,” Monroe said. “But when we have something, kids jump in and want to volunteer. It brings it full circle and makes us feel like they’re picking up on something we’re trying to do here.”

You can make your own contribution to the 100,000 Meals campaign by donating food or money at any Puritan Cleaners location between Saturday, May 6 and Saturday, May 20. Monetary donations can also be sent securely online.