RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hey Barbie fans, this one’s for you.

The 2023 Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour is headed to Short Pump, bringing with it a vast collection of exclusive Barbie merchandise on board.

The truck will bring along an array of Barbie apparel, home goods and accessories all inspired by a day in the life of Barbie in her Dreamhouse, including a graphic T-shirt, hoodie, denim jacket, baseball cap, throw blanket, tote, necklace, keychain, coasters, a glass tumbler, glass mug and more!

The 2023 Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour is headed to Short Pump, bringing with it a vast collection of exclusive Barbie merchandise on board. (Photo Courtesy: Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour)

The Barbie Dreamhouse truck will stop by Short Pump Town Center, parking outside of the main entrance near Pottery Barn Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Merchandise will be available to purchase from the Barbie Truck by credit card. Pieces range in price from $12 to $75.

Fans can look forward to a free gift with purchases over $40.

The Barbie Dreamhouse truck will make a final stop in Virginia on Nov. 11 in Virginia Beach before the tour ends.