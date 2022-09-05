COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Colonial Heights, in collaboration with an animal-focused nonprofit, is offering free veterinary care for pets of the homeless or people at risk of homelessness.

The free veterinary clinic, hosted by Colonial Heights Animal Services and the Street Dog Coalition, will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 301 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway. Free basic exams, vaccines, microchips and treatment of minor medical conditions will be offered.

The clinic will be by appointment only, anyone interested in bringing in an animal will need to text 804-592-6883 between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. to make an appointment.