Commonwealth Prayer Breakfast returns for 54th year

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Commonwealth tradition is back for another year! The Commonwealth Prayer Breakfast to open the General Assembly session will be at 7am on Wednesday, January 8th at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

Guest speakers this year include Chief Judge Roger Gregory from the United States Circuit Court for the Fourth Circuit. Raised in Petersburg, Judge Gregory is the only federal appeals judge in history to be nominated by two presidents of different parties (Bill Clinton and George W. Bush). He is highly regarded for his fairness and wisdom. Come hear his inspiring words of civility and reconciliation that our Commonwealth and our nation need in these troubled times.

Tickets are $40, you can get them at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/commonwealth-prayer-breakfast-2020-tickets-83107963155.