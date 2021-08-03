LIST: Communities holding National Night Out events tonight

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — National Night Out is an annual event where law enforcement and community leaders hold block parties in hopes of building relationships with those they serve.

The goal of the events is to bring police and neighbors together and help prevent future crimes.

The events typically have activities planned and offer information on crime and drug prevention.

Many communities are holding events of all sizes, a list of some local events can be found below:

Richmond

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, RPD Chief Gerald Smith, City Council member Revar Trammell, Richmond Sheriff Antionette Irving and School Board member Dawn Page will be attending a National Night Out event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Satellite Restaurant and surrounding areas on Courtland Street and Richmond Highway.

Governor Ralph Northam will attend the annual Neighborhood Summer Cookout at Richmond International Raceway. The event kicked off at 4:30 p.m.

Partnerships of The Light Community Church and Light Community Resource Center on Azalea Avenue from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There will be food from Tony’s Grill RVA, ice cream, music, games and more.

Westover Hills United Methodist Church from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There will be a food drive, cookies, popsicles and music.

Legend Brewing Company from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. There will be jazz music and beer for sale.

Highland Park Community Church parking lot from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will include crafts and activities, live music and good.

Chesterfield

Ettrick Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be good, music, activities, games and more. The event is hosted by Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation.

530 Walton Park Road from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The event is restricted to Walton Park Community Civic Association and pool members. There will be food available for purchase, a live band and a movie starting at 8:30 p.m.

Collington Clubhouse on Collington Drive from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be ice cream and a visit from McGruff the crime fighting dog.

Braden Park Drive from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be food for purchase from Good Doggie To Go Food Truck.

Ironbridge Baptist Church from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. People can watch a magician, play games, participate in a dunking booth and listen to music at the event.

Henrico

West End Manor Community Building and Pavilion on Lakefront Drive from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. This event is sponsored by the West End Manor Civic Association will feature food trucks and lawn games.

10124 Royerton Drive from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Speaking Spirit Ministries will be hosting the event and providing food, live music and games.

St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The church will be providing food, a bouncy house, prizes, face painting and games outdoors. There will also be a canned food drive.

Petersburg

Overbrook N/W on Woodland Rd. from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Emmanuel Worship Center on Grove Ave from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Bethany Baptist Church on Wythe St. from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Emmanuel Apostolic on Slagle Ave. from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Prince George County

Prince George County has curated a list of National Night Out block parties in the area. That list can be found online here.

Reach out to 8News at news@wric.com to get your event included on our list.