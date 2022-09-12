RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith and the Richmond Police Department are holding a series of in-person conversations with the community with the goal of building a better society.

The meetings come just weeks after Chief Smith admitted to 8News that communication could’ve been “better” during the alleged mass shooting announcement on July 6.

Smith said the police department had made changes to communication methods both internally and externally to improve in the future.

The meetings are part of an effort to build community and to help people of diverse backgrounds, ethnicities, socioeconomic statuses, religious beliefs, and sexual orientations to come together and talk, according to the Community Conversations announcement.

The in-person conversations all begin at 6:30 p.m. and take place in the following locations:

Wednesday, Sept. 14 – For 2nd Precinct residents at Liberation church, 5200 Midlothian Turnpike

– For 2nd Precinct residents at Liberation church, 5200 Midlothian Turnpike Thursday, Sept. 15 – For 3rd Precinct residents at First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Ave.

– For 3rd Precinct residents at First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Ave. Wednesday, Sept. 21 – For 1st Precinct residents at MLK Middle School, 1000 Mosby St.

– For 1st Precinct residents at MLK Middle School, 1000 Mosby St. Thursday, Sept. 22 – For 4th Precinct residents at Barack Obama Elementary School, 3101 Fendall Ave.

The Telephone Townhall Conversation takes place on Tuesday, Sept. 27.