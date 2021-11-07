Community event puts bikes together for less fortunate kids this holiday season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dozens gathered at the Richmond Community Tool Bank on Saturday for the Bikes for Kids bike assembly.

The event is hosted by the Richmond Area Bicycling Association, who raises money to purchase bikes to donate to local Christmas Mothers each December. Those bikes are given to less fortunate children in the community.

Photo: Tim Corley/8News

RABA Board of Directors member Kim Moore said the event embodies the giving spirit of the holiday season.

“Knowing that what we are doing has an immediate and profound sense of joy and positive impact to a family is enough,” she said. “It’s gotten to be such a popular program that the christmas mothers now ask of for the number of bikes that we will be able to donate.”

Organizers said the event put RABA well on their way to hitting their goal of 800 bikes assembled and delivered.