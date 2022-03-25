HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A food drive will be held Saturday, March 26 in honor of Lucia Bremer, on the one-year anniversary of her death.

Bremer was a 13-year-old student at Quioccasin Middle School in Henrico County when was shot and killed while walking home after school. A 14-year-old male was arrested in connection with the March 2021 shooting and is charged with multiple offenses including second-degree murder.

Canterbury Recreation partnered with Feed More to hold an in-person and virtual community food drive, as suggested by the Bremer family. The day of service will be a way to honor the memory of their daughter.

Canterbury Recreation will have a Feed More food truck on-site at Canterbury Recreation –1300 Pump Road– where they will collect items from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. People may also may a monetary donation online through FeedMore.

According to the page, every $10 donated helps to provide 40 meals. Canterbury has already raised over $3,000 towards the $5,000 goal.

The teen accused of killing Bremer, now 15-year-old Dylan Williams, is expected to be tried as an adult in the Henrico Circuit Court in July 2022.

For complete coverage of the tragic death of Lucia Bremer, click here.