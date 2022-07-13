RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you have time Wednesday morning to leave your mark on Richmond, muralist Hamilton Glass is looking for volunteers to help and prepare for the city’s newest mural project on the property of Richmond Hill at 2209 E Grace Street in the city’s Church Hill neighborhood.

The project is called ‘Transcending Walls’ and involves five artists creating a mural project for the approximately 500-foot wall that borders the south side of the Richmond Hill property. Throughout the summer-long mural creation process, the project aims to transcend walls that are physical, social, personal, and systemic through its art, according to the Mending Walls RVA website.

Mending Walls is a project of artist Hamilton Glass who has painted approximately 16 murals around the city mapped out in website that are distinct in their vibrant and geometric style. Glass is a trained architect whose two-dimensional work can be seen around the country as well.

Collaborating artists involved in the Transcending Wall project are Nadd Harvin, Hope Morgan, Lizzie Brown, Rian L. Moses and Sam Skrimpz.

The mission of Richmond Hill, an ecumenical Christian fellowship, is to seek the healing of metropolitan Richmond through racial and economic justice, prayer, spiritual development, and reconciliation, according to their website.

Volunteers who want to participate in Wednesday’s effort can sign up through Hands On Greater Richmond. Helpers will be working with the Friends of Taylor Hill Park, directly adjacent to the wall to do some landscaping work next to the wall that will feature the mural and within the park.

Volunteers ages eight and above are welcome to attend and must be accompanied by an adult during the event. Those who help out should be able to stand for extended periods of time and traverse sometimes uneven landscape. This project will take place outside in direct sunlight, so those who participate should slap on sunscreen, don hats and wear clothing that can get dirty.

While Wednesday’s project involves prepping the area for the artwork, the actual mural painting is scheduled for July 22 and 23. Volunteers can sign up to help on those days through Hands on Greater Richmond’s website as well.