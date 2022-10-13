RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Members of the Richmond community gathered at the Bell Tower on the Virginia Capitol Grounds on Monday to celebrate Indigenous People’s Day.

The gathering, held on Monday, Oct. 10, was organized by the Pocahontas Project, an organization that promotes racial equality and social justice and works to improve the lives of indigenous, native and first nations communities.

Community members gathered at Capitol Square on Monday, Oct. 10 in observance of Indigenous People’s Day. (Photo: Paul Nevadomski)

Speakers at the event included the chief of the Mattaponi Tribe, as well as a representative from the Rappahannock Tribe and the Director of State Operations for Senator Mark Warner.

According to a release from the Pocahontas Project, Indigenous People’s Day is a “celebration of Virginia’s indigenous peoples in the name of remembrance, recognition, reconciliation and respect.”