Riddick Parker, the principal of George Wythe High School has passed away.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The community remembered an educational leader in the Richmond community.

A memorial service was held Sunday for Riddick Parker, the principal of George Wythe High School in Richmond. Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said Parker died suddenly while riding his bicycle.

Before becoming the principal of Wythe, Parker played in the National Football League as a defensive tackle. Parker played college football at the University of North Carolina and played for several NFL teams including the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, with whom he won a Super Bowl in 2002.

The service was held at at Greenville Elementary School in Emporia.

J. Austin Brown, RPS’ High School Principal Director, will be the acting principal for the time being, according to Kamras.