RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dog owners and local welfare organizations that are in need this holiday season have some good news headed their way.

The Compassion Animal Project, a donor-supported nonprofit that provides financial assistance for medical treatments for pets, has announced it will be giving away 25,000 pounds of dog food, courtesy of Royal Canin, on Saturday, Dec. 3.

According to a statement from the nonprofit, the 25,000 pounds of food will yield to more than 80,000 pet meals. Dog owners and animal welfare organizations in the Richmond area can pick up the food at Holiday Barn Pet Resorts, located at 614 Johnston Willis Drive in Midlothian, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Credit: Compassion Animal Project

For more information, visit Facebook.