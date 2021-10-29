Concerns as ‘trick-or-treat’ returns to RVA, safety warnings issued

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The spooky spectacle that is ‘trick-or-treat’ returns for many local families who put the fun on hold in 2020 with pandemic social restrictions. Even though many adults and some kids have been vaccinated since last year, local officials and residents still share concerns.

With Halloween horror, and fright on Sunday night comes the chance for fun from a skeleton; also, a few reminders for safety.

In Richmond, some homeowners on Hanover Avenue are changing their plans from their typical all-out candy grab: ‘Halloween on Hanover.’

“We are still in a pandemic,” Alice Tousignant said. “It doesn’t feel safe for thousands of unvaccinated kids to be thrown together.“

Katrina Dozier said, “some kids felt cheated out last year and I feel if they’re outside and if there are concerned parents, have them wear their masks.”

Firday Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith reminded parents to keep close watch of their children.

“Do not leave your kids in the hands of someone you do not feel comfortable with. Keep a close eye on your kids, but also on all children who are out there,” Smith said.

Law enforcement also put new notice out for candy ‘look alikes,’ actually forms of marijuana ‘edibles.’

“Thoroughly go through your kids candy to tell them not to eat anything until you’ve gotten home,” Chesterfield Police Cpl. Matt Rogers said.

On their process of checking their Halloween finds, Richmond resident Ben Pierce said, “I just give it [the candy] to her [grandmother Katrina Chapman], and she takes it.”

“I just make sure that it’s something that hasn’t been opened already; is it a normal thing that you normally see like the stuff you buy at the supermarket,” Chapman said.

For adults who may get into the spirits, AAA once again reminds about the dangerous of drinking and driving, especially with more people outside, and in the dark than usual.