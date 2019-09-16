1  of  7
Concert on the river to benefit research efforts at VCU Massey Cancer Center

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va.(WRIC)–Help say goodbye to summer and help raise money for the VCU Massey Cancer Center. Massey on the River is Friday, September 20th on Mayo Island. Hosted by the Massey Alliance, the festival will feature food, craft beer and yacht rock by “Three Sheets to the Wind.”

Last year, with over 1,000 visitors, they were able to raise over $100,000 for cancer research at the VCU Massey Cancer Center. This year they hope to top that. You can read more about the event and learn about some of the craft breweries taking part by clicking here.

