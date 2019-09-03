Concert to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Dominion Center for the Performing Arts

RICHMOND, Va.(WRIC) — Happy birthday for the Dominion Center for the Performing Arts doesn’t come with a cake and candles, but a great big performance by the Richmond Performing Arts Alliance. It will include all of the resident companies that call the Arts Center home. That includes City Dance Theatre, Elegba Folklore Society, Latin Ballet of Virginia, Quill Theatre, Richmond Ballet, Richmond Symphony, SPARC, Virginia Opera and Virginia Repertory Theatre.

The show is Friday, September 6th. You can get tickets here. Here’s a special discount code for 8news viewers. If you type in the code ABC8NEWS, you can get a 10% discount on your tickets. You can read more about the alliance here. You can enter to win a set of four tickets on the 8news website here on our contests page!