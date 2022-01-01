Cone Parade brings ‘positive energy’ to Richmond community

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Parade-goers dressed in cone-shaped outfits took to the streets of Carytown for the 14th annual Cone Parade.

Attendees met in the parking lot in front of the Aquarian Bookstore on the corner of Ellwood Ave. and Thompson Street, and paraded through the streets of Carytown.

The reason for the cone-shaped costumes is that in sacred geometry, a practice that assigns sacred symbolism to shapes, the cone channels positive energy.

“The goal of the cone parade is to spread joy and cheer and prosperity into our community,” said Nick Lasky, one of the event’s organizers.

Organizers held contests for participants, including one for best costume.