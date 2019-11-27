Conexus mobile clinic delivers free eye exams to Richmond students

Conexus is a non-profit organization that works hand-in-hand with our local school to provide free eye exams and glasses to those students in need.

“It is very important for students to learn, to learn how to read, to learn how to concentrate. You can’t learn to read if you can’t see,” Sandra Griffin, a staff nurse with Richmond Public Schools, said. “You can’t learn to read if your eyes are tired and you have a headache.”

G.H. Reid Elementary school is one of the many schools that Conexus is working with this year.

“We have 710 students at this school, and so we screened 500 this year and 30% of those students have to be seen by a physician for their vision,” Griffin explained. “That is a significant number of kids.”

When the children step into Conexus’ mobile clinic, it’s just like stepping foot into an eye doctor’s office with all the same state-of-the-art equipment. While inside, the students are tested for a variety of concerns.

“The most important thing that we are looking for is a refractive error, so just to see if they need glasses,” Lindsay Jung, an optometrist with Conexus, said. “Then we also look at the health of the eye. So, we look to see if they have any eye turns or any retinal issues. If they do, then we do refer them out so that they can be monitored a little more regularly.”

Lindsay told 8News that she has seen a variety of eye issues.

“It can range from not very much, maybe they just need glasses for school just to help them with reading,” Lindsay said. “To very severe, like can’t see anything three inches in front of their face, to even seeing cataracts sometimes.”

Once the eye exam is complete, the students will then pick out their frames and then in just a few short weeks the Conexus team will come back and bring the students their new glasses.

You can help give more children the Gift of Light by donating to Conexus on-line through this secure website. Click here to donate today.