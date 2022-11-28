RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Conexus is always looking for a way to better serve the community and students across Central Virginia. They have a mobile clinic, which allows them to bring an eye doctor’s office to the school. They have Visio Check which allows them to screen students faster and more accurately than a standard eye exam with the school nurse or old eye chart.

And then as Tim Gresham, the CEO of Conexus explains, they had another idea.

“We thought if we had our own lab so that we could replace or repair glasses and do that in-house, get it to them quickly, that would be awesome,” Gresham said “So we dreamed about it. We planned it. We worked out the plan. And thanks to some generous donors, that’s why we’re here today.”

Conexus making building improvements to be able to better serve the community (Photo: Jeff Baldwin)

To a child, getting a new pair of glasses can offer a world of hope and excitement. They are getting to see the world clearly for the first time. But having those glasses brings on a whole new responsibility, having to care for them. As we all know, kids are kids, and there is a tendency to lose or break things, including glasses.

“If we have students that lose their glasses or break their glasses, instead of having to wait for the lab to remake them, which we’ve always done at no charge, we can make them that day or the next day and get it right back to them,” Gresham said.