Conexus Vision sets up Chesterfield County students for success

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Conexus Vision helps students across the Richmond area see better by providing eye exams and glasses.

Tim Gresham, president and CEO of Conexus, said the organization provides these services at no cost to students or families. They also go directly to schools to provide these services.

“We work with 35 different school divisions but most of our work is really done right here in the Richmond area, in Chesterfield, Petersburg and the City of Richmond,” he said.

“I think Conexus is one of the most important partnerships we have for our children, making sure that they can be successful in school. And in life,” said Merv Daugherty, the superintendent of Chesterfield County Public Schools.

He emphasized the need for students to see properly in school because everything requires reading.

“Mathematics requires reading, writing requires reading, and so what we have the opportunity here is to gain back something that they have been missing for years,” Daugherty said.

He said the impact on a child’s life is immeasurable.

“It is almost like a ‘wow,'” Daugherty said. “I mean, I think you have to experience giving a child glasses for the first time and they actually get to see different things clearer.”

He said he’s had children tell him they didn’t know there were leaves on trees, or something was a certain color.

“And all of the sudden there is a smile on a child’s face,” the superintendent said.

Conexus will continue its mission to help each child throughout Virginia to see clearly and not have eyesight be a hindrance to their education — but they need your help to continue their work.

You can change more lives by donating to the Gift of Light campaign. You can find more information about the program, as well as make a donation, online here.