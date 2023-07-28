GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Those interested in learning more about the farming community in Goochland County will have a chance to do so by attending the upcoming Goochland Farm Tour Day.

Hosted by Goochland County Economic Development and Tourism in collaboration with the Goochland Agricultural Fair, this is the first ever event of its kind in the county — bringing together seven local farms for an educational, community-building experience on Aug. 12.

According to organizers, this event will include tours of the farms and educational demonstrations. The farms will also be selling their fresh produce and other goods, giving attendees a chance to try these local products.

Here is a list of the participating farms and a little bit about each:

1. Overhome Farm, 1860 River Road West

Cattle farm with wagon tours — family-owned since 1876

Showcasing of conservation efforts made by farm owners, hosts a wildlife habitat

Tours will begin at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Website

2. Donovan Apiaries, 3408 Davis Mill Road

Apiary offering fresh, local honey for sale

Attendees will be shown an observation hive and can learn more about beekeeping

Tours will begin at the top of every hour

Website

3. Elk Island Winery, 5759 River Road West

Vineyard, winery and row crop grain farm (Lower Byrd Farm)

Talks, tours and a tasting room for attendees

Tours will begin at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. — tasting room will be open from 12 to 6 p.m.

Website

4. Peacemeal Farm, 4700 Three Chopt Road

Livestock and seed farm, with chickens, cattle and goats — offering poultry products for sale

Hosting farm and garden tours, as well as educational talks on sustainable homesteading

Tours will begin at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., though self-guided tours will run throughout the day

Website

5. Labyrinth Training Center, 3813 Forest Grove Road

Horse rescue and apiary, providing talks on how rescue horses can impact people educationally, socially and emotionally

Attendees can visit the horses and learn about farm life

Self-guided tours will run all day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Website

6. Courthouse Creek Cider, 1581 Maidens Road

Cidery with a 4 acre orchard — keeps sheep, chickens, ducks and a donkey

Attendees will visit the orchard and be educated on cider-making, as well as visit the tasting room

Tours will begin at 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. — tasting room will be open from 12 to 9 p.m.

Website

7. Cottage Hill Farm, 2475 Turner Road

Farm stand offering local, fresh produce

Its Facebook page (listed below) showcases available offerings

Stand will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Facebook

Those interested can use the Farm Tour Day app or look at the Farm Tour Day brochure to learn more about the event. Additionally, the Goochland County Economic Development and Tourism booth at the Goochland Agricultural Fair — located at 2748 Dogtown Rd — will be offering printed versions of the brochure day-of.

For more information, visit Explore Goochland’s website.