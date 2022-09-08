CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Midlothian area of Chesterfield County is getting a new state-of-the-art library, and construction has reportedly begun.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new Midlothian Library took place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The library, which is located on the 500 block of Coalfield Road, is expected to be complete in 2023. Demolition of the old Midlothian Library began on July 21 and concluded in August.

Site plan of the new library. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

According to Chesterfield County’s website, the new library will have a drive-thru book drop, as well as a reading garden, outdoor classroom and solar panels.

More information about the new library can be found here.