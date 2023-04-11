RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some new changes are coming to the roads around Mary Munford Elementary School in Richmond that are intended make them safer and more accessible for pedestrians.

According to the City, traffic, speed and wide streets all make it difficult for pedestrians to cross both Cary Street and Grove Avenue. This is particularly a problem where the streets intersect with Westmoreland Street, which is next to Mary Munford Elementary and the school’s playground. Children and their families, as well as school staff frequently have to cross these streets.

At around 7:30 a.m. on October 13, 2022, a car left the road and crashed into the front yard of a home at the intersection of West Cary Street and Westmoreland Avenue, across the Street from Mary Munford. According to the Richmond Police Department, a “minor traffic infraction” caused two cars traveling on West Cary to collide, sending one of them into the yard and the other colliding with a stop sign.

A crash on the corner of West Cary Street and Westmoreland Street resulted in one car on the side walk and another on its side in the front yard of a house. (Photo: Andrew Breton)

A new construction project, which began on Monday, April 10, will provide safety enhancements to make pedestrians crossings in the area easier. Department of Public Works crews will replace the school flashers on Cary Street and Grove Avenue and will install a high visibility crosswalk on Grove at Commonwealth Avenue, a raised crosswalk on Westmoreland Street in front of the school and curb ramps at Cary and Westmoreland.

Work on these streets will occur during off-peak times Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the foreseeable future.

Weather permitting, the project is expected to be finished this July.

This project will cost $477,571 and was funded by the Highway Safety Improvement Program, the Federal Highways Administration and Richmond City funding.