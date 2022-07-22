All four public libraries in Hanover will be open as cooling locations the weekend of July 23.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Temperatures have been particularly high in central Virginia over the last few months, and with the heat expected to continue this weekend, several libraries in Hanover County will be opening their doors to the public as cooling locations.

All branches of the Pamunkey Regional Library, four of which are in Hanover County, will be serving as cooling locations on Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24.

All four public libraries in Hanover will be open as cooling locations the weekend of July 23.

The library branches located in Hanover are:

Ashland Branch: 201 South Railroad Avenue , Ashland

, Ashland Atlee Branch: 9212 Rutlandshire Drive , Mechanicsville

, Mechanicsville Hanover Branch: 7527 Library Drive , Hanover

, Hanover Mechanicsville Branch: 7461 Sherwood Crossing Place, Mechanicsville

The Ashland, Atlee and Mechanicsville branches will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and the Hanover Branch will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

In order to make sure you and others are staying safe during the summer months, Hanover County are offering the following tips: