CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Starting now through Oct. 31, the Cooperative Extension and Chesterfield Master Gardeners are encouraging gardeners to grow a little extra and donate produce to help feed the hungry in the Richmond area.

The initiative supports Plant a Row for the Hungry, a national people-helping-people program where gardeners are asked each year to grow an extra row of produce for donation and give their surplus to local food banks, soup kitchens and other service organizations.

Freshly harvested produce can be dropped off at the Cooperative Extension office, located at 9501 Lori Road in Chesterfield, every Monday from 9 a.m. to noon. Produce must be contained in clean paper (preferred) or plastic bags and be free of excess dirt but remain unwashed.

According to Chesterfield County, donated produce will be given to SEVA Truck, a nonprofit that provides free nutritious meals to those in need.