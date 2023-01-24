CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — American country music star Riley Green is set to perform as part of Atlantic Union Bank After Hours this July in Central Virginia.

Riley Green visits Spotify House during CMA Fest at Ole Red (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify )

The event happens on Sunday, July 23 at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia.

Tickets will be on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. and a limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be sold for $26 until Feb. 2.

According to CK Communications Group, Riley Green was born in Jacksonville, Alabama, and was raised on the sounds of traditional Country, Bluegrass, and Southern Gospel music.

Riley Green was nominated for Best New Country Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

For tickets, visit www.afterhoursconcertseries.com or order by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849).

Gates for the event open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m.

The event is rain or shine.