CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Country music singer and songwriter Kip Moore is performing at the River City Sportsplex this summer as a part of the Chesterfield After Hours concert series.

Moore is best known for his double-platinum “Somethin’ Bout a Truck,” alongside other best-selling chart-toppers “Hey Pretty Girl,” “Beer Money” and “More Girls Like You.”

Special guest Priscilla Block will open the show with her own brand of country pop and southern rock.

NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 19: Kip Moore performs onstage at the Nashville Songwriters Awards 2018 at Ryman Auditorium on September 19, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The show will take place Saturday, June 3 at the River City Sportsplex, 13030 Genito Road, Midlothian. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. and can be bought online here or by phone at 1-800-514-3849.