The 2022 Richmond Craft & Design show takes place at Main Street Station Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16 (Photos Courtesy of Clarissa Bannor)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 58th Craft + Design show returns in person to Richmond’s Main Street Station this weekend.

Regular shopping hours run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15th, and Sunday, Oct. 16th. Tickets are also available for a preview party Friday, Oct. 14th.

More than 150 artists from across the country will showcase their work at the event.

The 2022 Richmond Craft & Design show takes place at Main Street Station Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16 (Photos Courtesy of Clarissa Bannor) The 2022 Richmond Craft & Design show takes place at Main Street Station Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16 (Photos Courtesy of Clarissa Bannor)

“We’ve got artists from around the country who are setting up booths,” Stefanie Fedor, the executive director of the Visual Arts Center of Richmond told 8News.

“We’ve got five local maker booths to highlight all the creativity in our region. We’ve got a Hardywood Craft Beer Garden, and demonstrations throughout the weekend. We’ve got an education wing – something for everybody down here at Main Street Station.”

The 2022 Richmond Craft & Design show takes place at Main Street Station Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16 (Photos Courtesy of Clarissa Bannor) The 2022 Richmond Craft & Design show takes place at Main Street Station Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16 (Photos Courtesy of Clarissa Bannor)

This year’s featured artist is Sarah Djarnie-Brown, who specializes in handmade dolls.

“A lot of my stuff is one of a kind, and it’s about sustainability and to be the featured artist this year and to be working with VisArts – it’s such a huge honor,” Djarnie-Brown said. “When I found out I was going to be the featured artist, I was really happy to be working with them.”

General admission to the event costs $10, and more information can be found here.