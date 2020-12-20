Creighton church grants Christmas wishes for 12 local families

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Cedar Street Baptist Church of God adopts 12 families every year to help make their Christmas wishes come true. The church donates gifts to these families at their Christmas at Creighton giveaway. This year’s giveaway was held on Saturday morning at the Creighton Court Community Center.

Community leaders including Mayor Levar Stoney, Councilwoman Cynthia Newbille, Delegate Delores McQuinn and Former Virginia Union University football player Lavon Williams.

“My friends from VUU came. We were at VUU in the 90s. They donated and blessed two families with a whole lot of gifts for everybody,” Williams said. “So a whole lot of love to VUU and the class of 90s football players. Thank you for the love y’all.”

For the past several years Cedar Baptist has worked to donate bikes, clothes, school supplies and other gifts to families in need. This year the event was slightly different with social distancing and mask requirements in place.

