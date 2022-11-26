RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds gathered outside Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 26, as the Armstrong Walker Football Classic Legacy Parade and Tailgate kicked off.

This year marks the first anniversary of the Armstrong Walker Football Classic Legacy Project, an initiative celebrating the decades-old football rivalry between Armstrong High School and Maggie L. Walker High School that brought thousands to City Stadium each year from 1939 to 1978. After the parade, a Parks and Rec football game commenced with halftime programming recognizing former participants and Homecoming queens.

The Armstrong Walker Football Classic Legacy Project began on Nov. 4 with the debut of a highly anticipated exhibit at the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia entitled “The Legacy & Soul of Our Community: 40 Years of the Armstrong Walker Classic.” The exhibit features memorabilia collected by school alumni and Richmond residents over the last 40-plus years, and will run through Dec. 2.

The project will finish the weekend with an “Hour of Power” event at Armstrong High School on Sunday, Nov. 27.

Check out photos from Saturday’s parade below.

The 2022 Armstrong Walker Football Classic Legacy Parade and Tailgate on Nov. 26. Photo: Howard Williams / 8News.

