CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Class of 2023 at Cumberland County Public Schools is heading into summer with a splash by hosting a fundraiser jam-packed with activities for kids to enjoy.

This Friday, May 27, students will set up a variety of aquatic games and activities on the front lawn of Cumberland Middle School, located at 16 School Road. There will be water balloons, sprinkler runs, water wars, bubble machines and more at the event, which will last from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets cost $5 each and are available for purchase upon entry. Snacks, hot dogs and snow cones will also be sold.

Those interested in attending the fundraiser can find more information on the Facebook page of Cumberland Public Schools, or call 804-492-4212.